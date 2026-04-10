Iran war prompts Intercontinental Exchange to raise oil futures margins Business Apr 10, 2026

Since the war broke out in Iran this year, the cost to trade oil futures has shot up.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the exchange, more than doubled the cash needed for Brent crude trades and more than four times it for diesel, now more than $11,000 and $21,000 per contract.

This all happened because oil shipments through a key route, the Strait of Hormuz, dropped sharply, making markets extra jumpy.