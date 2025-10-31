Next Article
IRDAI introduces new insurance fraud rules: What they mean
Business
Big update: India's insurance regulator, IRDAI, just introduced the Insurance Fraud Monitoring Framework Guidelines 2025.
Kicking in from April 2026, these new rules aim to crack down on modern scams—especially those using digital tricks—and will replace the old system from 2013.
New guidelines bring in 5 types of fraud
Every insurer now needs a board-approved anti-fraud policy and a special team to spot and report shady activity.
The guidelines also bring in five types of fraud—including cyber fraud—so companies have to step up their cybersecurity game.
Plus, they'll be watching for red flags like weird claim patterns to catch problems early.
The goal: make fighting insurance fraud smarter and more consistent across the industry.