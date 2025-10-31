Sensex slips 466 points, Nifty settles below 25,725
The Indian stock market slipped for a second day on Thursday—Sensex fell 466 points (0.55%) to 83,939 and Nifty dropped 156 points (0.60%) to 25,722.
Even with most sectors in the red, PSU banks stood out by rising 1.5%, giving the market some much-needed support as global cues remained mixed.
Which sectors were the biggest losers?
Metals, media, and power stocks each lost about 1%, while IT, private banks, and healthcare also dipped slightly.
Market mood stayed cautious overall.
Top gainers and losers
Company results made waves: Lodha Developers rose after an 86% profit jump; TD Power Systems soared 10% on strong earnings; United Spirits gained too.
But Bandhan Bank tumbled 8% after profits plunged.
Sensex and Nifty jump nearly 4.5% in October
Even though this week ended lower (Sensex -0.3%, Nifty -0.6%), both indices gained nearly 4.5% in October.
Over 170 BSE stocks hit new highs—including big PSU banks like Canara Bank and SBI—showing that even in a choppy market, some sectors are still flexing their strength.