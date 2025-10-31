Sensex slips 466 points, Nifty settles below 25,725 Business Oct 31, 2025

The Indian stock market slipped for a second day on Thursday—Sensex fell 466 points (0.55%) to 83,939 and Nifty dropped 156 points (0.60%) to 25,722.

Even with most sectors in the red, PSU banks stood out by rising 1.5%, giving the market some much-needed support as global cues remained mixed.