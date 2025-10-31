Next Article
Swiggy targets Instamart break-even by June 2026
Swiggy is aiming for its Instamart quick delivery service to break even by June 2026, after seeing over 100% growth for three quarters and crossing ₹7,000 crore in its quick commerce business.
CFO Rahul Bothra says more users and bigger orders are fueling this momentum.
Swiggy plans to raise ₹10,000 crore
To fund these goals, Swiggy plans to raise nearly ₹10,000 crore—pushing total liquidity to around ₹17,000 crore—including cash from a recent Rapido stake sale.
Meanwhile, their food delivery business has already turned profitable with EBITDA margins set to rise.
Even after a recent net loss and a dip in stock price since listing last year, Swiggy is betting big on new offerings like Swiggy One and future growth.