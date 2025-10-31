Swiggy targets Instamart break-even by June 2026

Swiggy plans to raise ₹10,000 crore

To fund these goals, Swiggy plans to raise nearly ₹10,000 crore—pushing total liquidity to around ₹17,000 crore—including cash from a recent Rapido stake sale.

Meanwhile, their food delivery business has already turned profitable with EBITDA margins set to rise.

Even after a recent net loss and a dip in stock price since listing last year, Swiggy is betting big on new offerings like Swiggy One and future growth.