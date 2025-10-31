Lenskart IPO fully subscribed within hours: Check pros and cons

Lenskart 's initial public offering (IPO) has been fully subscribed on its first day, thanks to strong demand from institutional and retail investors. As of 3:16pm today, the issue was subscribed 1.06 times overall on the BSE. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment led the early interest with a subscription rate of 1.42 times, followed by retail investors at 1.13 times.

Investor response NII category remains subdued at 0.30 times The employee portion of Lenskart's IPO saw a participation rate of 0.97 times. However, the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category remained subdued at 0.30 times, a trend that often changes on the last day of bidding. The IPO opened today and will close on November 4. It has a price band of ₹382-₹402 per share and a lot size of 37 shares for retail investors. At the upper end of the price band, Lenskart will be valued at around ₹70,000 crore.

Market performance GMP indicates possible listing gains of around 18% The total issue size of Lenskart's IPO is ₹7,278 crore, including a fresh issue of around ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale from existing shareholders. In the gray market, the company is commanding a premium of around ₹72. This indicates possible listing gains of roughly 18% at the upper end of the price band. However, GMP trends are sentiment-driven and can change rapidly with broader market conditions.

Business growth Lenskart reported revenue of ₹6,652 crore in FY25 Lenskart has created India's largest organized eyewear retail network through a hybrid model of online scale and offline expansion. For FY25, the company reported a revenue of around ₹6,652 crore and a net profit of ₹297 crore, marking a turnaround from previous losses. A large portion of the fresh issue proceeds will be used for store expansion, supply chain upgrades, brand investments, and international expansion in West Asia/Southeast Asia.