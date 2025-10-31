MS Dhoni-backed Finbud Financial Services to raise ₹71.7cr via IPO

Started in 2012, Finbud runs the Finance Buddha brand—think tech-driven lending with a human touch. They use both digital tools and local agents to make getting retail loans faster and simpler, especially for emerging markets. Their shares will list on NSE 's Emerge platform on November 13.

Financials and use of funds

For FY25, Finbud reported ₹222.86 crore in revenue and a profit of ₹8.48 crore.

Money from the IPO will go toward working capital, growing their subsidiary LTCV Credit Pvt Ltd., business expansion, marketing, paying off debt, and other general needs.

SKI Capital Services is managing the IPO process; Skyline Financial is handling registrations.