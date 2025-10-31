Tata Motors demerger: TMPV shares are now live Business Oct 31, 2025

Tata Motors has wrapped up its big split, officially renaming its commercial vehicles business as Tata Motors Ltd.

Starting October 1, 2025, the demerger will be legally effective, but the two companies will be separately listed only after the listing of the new Tata Motors Ltd (CV entity), expected in early November 2025.

If you owned Tata Motors shares on October 14, you'll get an extra share in the new commercial vehicle company for each one you already had.