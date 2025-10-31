Tata Motors demerger: TMPV shares are now live
Tata Motors has wrapped up its big split, officially renaming its commercial vehicles business as Tata Motors Ltd.
Starting October 1, 2025, the demerger will be legally effective, but the two companies will be separately listed only after the listing of the new Tata Motors Ltd (CV entity), expected in early November 2025.
If you owned Tata Motors shares on October 14, you'll get an extra share in the new commercial vehicle company for each one you already had.
What's next for shareholders?
Now there are two companies: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) covers cars, EVs, and Jaguar Land Rover; Tata Motors Ltd is all about trucks and busses.
TMPV shares started trading at ₹400 on October 14.
Shares for the commercial vehicle side will show up in your account within a month or so and are expected to list separately by early November.
Why did Tata Motors split into 2?
The split lets each business focus on what they do best—TMPV leads in passenger cars and electric rides, while Tata Motors Ltd owns over a third of India's commercial vehicle market.
The idea is to unlock more value for shareholders and help both companies grow smarter in their own lanes.