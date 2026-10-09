IRDAI may cap insurance commissions to lower costs for policyholders
What's the story
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is planning to implement major reforms in insurance distribution. The effective dates under consideration are January 1 and April 1, according to Girijia Subramanian, an IRDAI executive, Bloomberg reports. The proposed changes include capping the commissions paid by insurers to brokers and other distributors. This move is aimed at reducing consumer costs and increasing insurance penetration, especially in rural areas and new markets.
Proposal details
IRDAI's commission cap proposal
The IRDAI's commission cap proposal covers all major insurance categories, including health, life, property, and casualty.
The regulator also plans to gradually impose lower management expenses to further reduce costs.
However, these proposals have led to a massive selloff in companies involved in insurance distribution.
For instance, PB Fintech Ltd. which owns online insurance marketplace Policybazaar, saw its shares plummet by 36% after the announcement of these measures.
Financial implications
Concerns over job losses and earnings impact
The proposed 10% cut in new business commission rates could lead to a 10%-12% fall in earnings for fintech platforms such as PB Fintech and Turtlemint.
The Insurance Brokers Association of India has warned that these changes could threaten up to one million jobs.
However, Subramanian has dismissed fears of mass job losses from the overhaul, arguing that it will instead create employment by expanding the distribution network and easing entry for new players into the insurance business.
Regulatory perspective
Rising commissions versus stagnant insurance penetration
The IRDAI has observed that commissions have grown faster than premiums since the relaxation of rules in 2023.
Despite higher distribution spending, there hasn't been a corresponding increase in insurance coverage.
Private life insurer expenses have risen to about 22% of total premiums from 16% in fiscal 2021, while those at private general insurers have increased to roughly 32% from 25% since fiscal year 2019.
Incentive scheme
Proposed incentives for expanding insurance reach
The IRDAI's proposals also include incentives for distributors to expand their operations beyond major cities.
Business generated in towns with a population of less than one million could earn an additional 10% of the applicable commission limit, which could go up to 20% for areas with less than 50,000 people.
The regulator is giving insurers time to adjust to tighter expense limits, with reductions being phased over five years.