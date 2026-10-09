IRDAI may cap insurance commissions to lower costs for policyholders

The proposed 10% cut in new business commission rates could lead to a 10%-12% fall in earnings for fintech platforms such as PB Fintech and Turtlemint.

The Insurance Brokers Association of India has warned that these changes could threaten up to one million jobs.

However, Subramanian has dismissed fears of mass job losses from the overhaul, arguing that it will instead create employment by expanding the distribution network and easing entry for new players into the insurance business.