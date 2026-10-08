TCS Q2 profit rises 4% to ₹13,884 crore

TCS's consolidated revenue from operations also witnessed a marginal increase of 1.3% quarter-on-quarter to ₹73,188 crore.

This was up from ₹72,275 crore in the previous quarter and largely in line with CNBC-TV18's poll estimate of ₹73,225 crore.

The company's annualized AI revenue crossed $3 billion during this period, accounting for over 10% of its total revenue.