IRDAI plans new insurance distribution reforms to protect policyholders

Ongoing process

IRDAI's comprehensive distribution reforms still a work in progress

The IRDAI's comprehensive distribution reforms are still a work in progress, and their finalization will depend on feedback received during the consultation process. The upcoming discussion paper is expected to provide insurers, distributors, and other stakeholders with an opportunity to comment before the regulator finalizes the new distribution framework. These reforms come as the insurance sector is witnessing rapid changes due to digital distribution and evolving sales models.