IRDAI plans new insurance distribution reforms to protect policyholders
What's the story
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is gearing up to unveil a discussion paper on insurance distribution reforms. The proposed changes will focus on policyholder protection, as per Swaminathan S. Iyer, Member (Life), ET Now reports. The reforms will cover key areas such as persistency, distributor incentives, customer choice, bancassurance partnerships, and the overall regulatory framework.
Regulatory strategy
Focus on customer choice and safeguards against mis-selling
Iyer told ET Now that the IRDAI's strategy is to enable customers to make informed choices in a competitive market while bolstering safeguards against mis-selling. He emphasized that mis-selling is not limited to banks but occurs across various insurance distribution channels. Hence, the regulator's focus is expected to be on improving customer outcomes rather than targeting any specific distribution model.
Balanced approach
Balancing market development with consumer protection
The upcoming discussion paper is likely to lay down principles that strike a balance between market development and consumer protection. This would be different from imposing rigid rules on insurers and distributors. A major focus area will be persistency, a key metric that measures how long policyholders continue paying premiums and keep their insurance policies active.
Industry initiative
Persistency to be a major focus area
Iyer stressed that improving persistency requires industry-wide efforts to bring back customers who have discontinued their policies into the insurance ecosystem. Several insurers have already started linking distributor payouts to persistency instead of just new business volumes. The IRDAI is likely to look at persistency more closely while framing future distribution regulations.
Customization
Shift toward principles-based framework for bancassurance partnerships
The proposed framework could also differentiate distribution practices based on product complexity, policy tenure, and customer profile. Iyer said the IRDAI does not favor an overly prescriptive approach to regulating commissions or insurance distribution. Instead, he suggested that market forces should determine bancassurance partnerships between banks and insurers. This indicates a shift toward a principles-based framework rather than detailed rule-making.
Ongoing process
IRDAI's comprehensive distribution reforms still a work in progress
The IRDAI's comprehensive distribution reforms are still a work in progress, and their finalization will depend on feedback received during the consultation process. The upcoming discussion paper is expected to provide insurers, distributors, and other stakeholders with an opportunity to comment before the regulator finalizes the new distribution framework. These reforms come as the insurance sector is witnessing rapid changes due to digital distribution and evolving sales models.