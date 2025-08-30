Isha Ambani announces ₹40,000cr investment in food parks

Parks will use AI automation and eco-friendly tech

These food parks will use AI automation and eco-friendly tech to keep things efficient and sustainable.

It's all part of Reliance Consumer Products's (RCPL) push to hit ₹1 lakh crore in yearly revenue within five years.

RCPL has already made waves—growing faster than any other FMCG brand, reaching ₹11,500 crore in annual sales and 1.5 million retail outlets nationwide, with brands like Campa Cola even challenging Pepsi and Coke in some states.