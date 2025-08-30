Zydus Wellness buys UK-based Comfort Click for ₹2,400cr
Zydus Wellness just made its first international splash by buying UK-based Comfort Click Limited (CCL) for about GBP 239 million (estimated to be around ₹2,400 crore).
The deal, done through Zydus's Alidac UK arm, brings the Indian company into the global vitamins and supplements scene.
It also covers profits from March 31, 2025 until the deal closes.
Zydus now fully owns CCL
With this buyout, Zydus now fully owns CCL—a company that pulled in GBP 134 million in revenue for the year ending June 30, 2025 and grew at a speedy 57% CAGR over five years.
CCL is strong in the UK and Europe with brands like WeightWorld and maxmedix, mostly selling online.
This move helps Zydus level up its health portfolio and sets it up to reach more consumers worldwide—especially those interested in digital health and personalized wellness.