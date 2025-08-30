Zydus Wellness buys UK-based Comfort Click for ₹2,400cr

Zydus now fully owns CCL

With this buyout, Zydus now fully owns CCL—a company that pulled in GBP 134 million in revenue for the year ending June 30, 2025 and grew at a speedy 57% CAGR over five years.

CCL is strong in the UK and Europe with brands like WeightWorld and maxmedix, mostly selling online.

This move helps Zydus level up its health portfolio and sets it up to reach more consumers worldwide—especially those interested in digital health and personalized wellness.