ISRO employees' unions raise concerns over privatization of space sector
What's the story
Nine employee organizations representing thousands of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) staff have sought clarification from the Department of Space (DoS) over the government's plan to increase private sector participation in India's space industry. The request, submitted on September 4, is the first collective expression of concern by these bodies since the government began opening the sector to private industry six years ago.
Employee apprehensions
Unions question potential technology transfer to private players
The employee organizations have raised concerns over ISRO's future responsibilities and the possible transfer of technologies/infrastructure developed with public funds to private players.
Their worries stem from a statement by IN-SPACe chairman Pawan Goenka, who said that ISRO may eventually stop manufacturing launch vehicles.
The bodies have sought clarification if this is an officially approved policy decision by the government, Space Commission, or DoS.
Role clarification
Will ISRO continue to design and develop vehicles?
The organizations have also sought clarification on whether ISRO will continue to design, develop, integrate, test, and launch vehicles like PSLV, LVM-3, and SSLV.
They have also questioned if public sector undertakings will be excluded from the proposed transfer of PSLV and LVM-3 production.
The bodies are seeking a rationale for such a move as well.
Policy concerns
Call for transparency and accountability in tech transfer
The employee organizations have expressed their discontent with a policy that could reduce ISRO to a research and development (R&D) unit while handing over the country's launch vehicles and launch infrastructure to private players.
They have called for transparency, accountability, and consistency with strategic, safety, and employment considerations in the transfer of technology developed by ISRO.
Staffing concerns
Fears of job losses and reduced in-house activities
The employee organizations have raised fears that a reduced in-house activity could affect staffing, recruitment, promotions, and opportunities for technical and scientific employees.
They fear existing workers could be redeployed or left with less work as private players take on tasks using ISRO-developed technologies.
The representation was signed by employee bodies from multiple ISRO centers, including the ISRO Staff Association, among others.