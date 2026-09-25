IT firms accelerate CEO changes as investors demand faster results
Business
Several major IT companies are switching up their top leadership to keep pace with a rapidly changing tech scene.
Hexaware just named Vivek Jetley as CEO much earlier than planned, while CitiusTech and GlobalLogic are also bringing in new leaders.
These moves come as investors push for faster results and companies rethink their strategies for the future.
AI may spur outcome based models
With AI becoming a bigger deal in IT services, companies want CEOs who can handle outcome-based models instead of just managing big teams.
At GlobalLogic (now part of Hitachi), the leadership change is part of a larger effort to unify strategy under new CEO Srinivas Shankar, and AI could push providers toward outcome-based contracts, platform-led pricing and other models.