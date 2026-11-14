Italy fines Meta $887 million for accessing Android photos and videos
Italy just fined Meta a huge $887 million for accessing Android users' photos and videos without asking.
The country's data watchdog says Meta didn't notify people or get their OK before handling personal media, which is a big deal under privacy laws.
New Mexico orders Meta $25B
Meta isn't new to this kind of heat.
Over in the US a New Mexico court had ordered Meta to pay $25 billion for misleading users about how their data are collected and protected.
A spokesperson said Meta is "disappointed" by the latest decision and may appeal, but all these cases are putting serious pressure on how the company handles user privacy worldwide.