ITC forecasts 6.9% India growth FY27, calls outlook relatively resilient
ITC expects India's economy to grow by 6.9% in FY27, thanks to things like more people moving to cities, rising incomes, better digital access, and improved infrastructure.
The company called the outlook "relatively resilient," pointing to RBI estimates, but also warned that conflicts in West Asia and possible El Nino weather could shake things up by disrupting monsoons and making heatwaves worse.
ITC flags energy and inflation risks
ITC highlighted that global issues (like the West Asia conflict and El Nino) could impact energy security, push up prices, and affect what people buy.
They said it's important to keep an eye on inflation because it could slow down growth if not managed well.
India GDP 7.6% FY26, inflation 3.4%
India's GDP grew 7.6% in FY26 due to strong spending at home and tax reforms.
Inflation stayed under control early on but rose to 3.4% by March 2026 as global energy costs went up.