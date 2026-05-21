ITC forecasts 6.9% India growth FY27, calls outlook relatively resilient Business May 21, 2026

ITC expects India's economy to grow by 6.9% in FY27, thanks to things like more people moving to cities, rising incomes, better digital access, and improved infrastructure.

The company called the outlook "relatively resilient," pointing to RBI estimates, but also warned that conflicts in West Asia and possible El Nino weather could shake things up by disrupting monsoons and making heatwaves worse.