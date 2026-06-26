ITC outlines Bengaluru and Chennai water projects in FY26 report
ITC is stepping up to help Bengaluru and Chennai deal with water shortages by rolling out new projects like rainwater harvesting, recharging groundwater, and restoring local lakes.
These moves aim to make city water supplies more resilient, as highlighted in the company's FY26 annual report.
ITC collects over 67 million kiloliters
ITC's watershed projects now cover nearly two million acres, helping collect more than 67 million kiloliters of rainwater, already beating their 2030 goals by a huge margin.
Their micro-irrigation efforts have also saved massive amounts of water across 15 crops while cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
ITC earns 9 global water certifications
ITC has earned water-positive status in several states and is working with IISc Bengaluru on river restoration.
Plus, nine ITC units have won top global certifications for responsible water use, making ITC the world's second-largest holder of these awards.