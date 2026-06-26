ITC packaged foods crosses $2 billion, ₹20,504cr in FY2026
Business
ITC's packaged foods business has crossed $2 billion in revenue for FY2026, with sales reaching ₹20,504 crore, a 12% jump from last year.
Thanks to new premium products and lower GST, more people are buying ITC snacks and staples, making this the biggest part of ITC's FMCG lineup.
ITC total revenue rises 10%
Other FMCG areas like stationery and personal care grew only slightly (up 2% to ₹3,810 crore).
Overall, ITC's total revenue rose 10% to ₹80,867 crore, but net profit barely moved.
The company says tax cuts and upbeat shoppers helped growth, but higher cigarette taxes could cause trouble by fueling illegal trade and hurting local businesses.