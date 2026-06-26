ITC packaged foods crosses $2 billion, ₹20,504cr in FY2026

ITC total revenue rises 10%

Other FMCG areas like stationery and personal care grew only slightly (up 2% to ₹3,810 crore).

Overall, ITC's total revenue rose 10% to ₹80,867 crore, but net profit barely moved.

The company says tax cuts and upbeat shoppers helped growth, but higher cigarette taxes could cause trouble by fueling illegal trade and hurting local businesses.