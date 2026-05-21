ITC Q4 FY2026 profit down 72% YoY, sequential rise 9%
Business
ITC just posted its fourth-quarter results for FY2026, and it's a bit of a mixed bag.
Profits dropped 72% compared to last year, mainly because last year's numbers got a huge boost from the one-time hotels demerger gain.
Still, if you look at profits quarter-on-quarter, there was actually a 9% uptick.
ITC revenue +17%, FY2026 profit -40%
On the bright side, ITC's revenue grew 17% this quarter (and 10.2% for the full year), but annual profit for FY2026 was down by 40%.