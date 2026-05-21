ITC Q4 FY2026 profit down 72% YoY, sequential rise 9% Business May 21, 2026

ITC just posted its fourth-quarter results for FY2026, and it's a bit of a mixed bag.

Profits dropped 72% compared to last year, mainly because last year's numbers got a huge boost from the one-time hotels demerger gain.

Still, if you look at profits quarter-on-quarter, there was actually a 9% uptick.