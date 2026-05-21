ITC Q4 profit rises 5% to ₹5,113cr on cigarette gains
Business
ITC just posted a ₹5,113 crore profit for the fourth quarter of FY2026, up 5% from last year.
The main boost came from higher cigarette prices, which helped balance out increased taxes and strict regulations.
Cigarette sales alone shot up nearly 32% to ₹11,066 crore.
Final dividend ₹8, FMCG profits 51%
ITC is rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of ₹8 per share (totaling ₹14.50 for the year), to be paid in late July.
Their other FMCG businesses grew too: revenue rose 15% and profits jumped 51%.
Recent buys like Yoga Bar and 24 Mantra Organic Foods saw impressive growth, but ITC says they're keeping an eye on global tensions and inflation that could impact future results.