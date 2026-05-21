ITC Q4 profit rises 5% to ₹5,113cr on cigarette gains

Final dividend ₹8, FMCG profits 51%

ITC is rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of ₹8 per share (totaling ₹14.50 for the year), to be paid in late July.

Their other FMCG businesses grew too: revenue rose 15% and profits jumped 51%.

Recent buys like Yoga Bar and 24 Mantra Organic Foods saw impressive growth, but ITC says they're keeping an eye on global tensions and inflation that could impact future results.