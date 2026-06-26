ITC targets India's top FMCG spot with 4 pillar strategy Business Jun 26, 2026

ITC, the company behind brands like Aashirvaad and Sunfeast, wants to be India's top FMCG name.

Their products already reach 280 million homes and rake in ₹37,000 crore each year.

Now, ITC's new four-pillar strategy is all about growing its brand lineup and prepping for what's next in food and lifestyle trends.