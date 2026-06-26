ITC targets India's top FMCG spot with 4 pillar strategy
Business
ITC, the company behind brands like Aashirvaad and Sunfeast, wants to be India's top FMCG name.
Their products already reach 280 million homes and rake in ₹37,000 crore each year.
Now, ITC's new four-pillar strategy is all about growing its brand lineup and prepping for what's next in food and lifestyle trends.
ITC adds ₹1,350 cr from acquisitions
They're not just sticking to basics: Aashirvaad now sells milk and curd, while Sunfeast has jumped from biscuits to smoothies.
ITC also bought Yoga Bar, Prasuma, and Mother Sparsh, adding ₹1,350 crore a year to their revenue.
Plus, they're investing in cloud kitchens and premium foods to catch the online food wave.