ITI's stock jumps 7% on AI project news
ITI's stock shot up 7% to ₹322.95 on Thursday—even as the rest of the Indian market struggled.
The buzz? ITI just announced a new pilot project using artificial intelligence and big data to tackle road safety issues in Uttar Pradesh, which clearly got investors' attention.
ITI to study traffic flow, weather, driver behavior
Teaming up with tech firm mLogica, ITI plans to use AI to study traffic flow, weather, and driver behavior—all aiming to cut down road accidents in UP.
Approved by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, this move is part of ITI's bigger push to use tech for better public services.