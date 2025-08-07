Tata Technologies shares dip after posting Q1 results

Annual results for year ending March 2025

For the year ending March 2025, Tata Tech's revenue inched up slightly to ₹5,168.45 crore, but profits slipped a bit to ₹672.89 crore.

Still, shareholders got a final dividend of ₹8.35 per share plus a special ₹3.35 payout in June—so some good news there!

The company also set up the Tata Motors Foundation this July as part of its ongoing strategy moves in a tough market climate.