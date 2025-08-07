Paytm adopts AI-first approach under Sharma

Paytm's 1st-ever profit and new features

Paytm just posted its first-ever profit—₹123 crore this quarter—thanks to focusing on its core business.

As India's top UPI app, it's rolling out handy features like Hide Payments and UPI Statement Download.

Plus, Paytm is now exploring insurance and savings tools to support small entrepreneurs across India, with Sharma promising a strong focus on compliance and good governance.