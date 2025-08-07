Next Article
Paytm adopts AI-first approach under Sharma
Paytm is shifting to an AI-first approach under CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, aiming to make digital payments smarter and more secure.
The new strategy will use AI for things like onboarding merchants and monitoring transactions, all part of Paytm's push for steady growth and better user experiences.
Paytm's 1st-ever profit and new features
Paytm just posted its first-ever profit—₹123 crore this quarter—thanks to focusing on its core business.
As India's top UPI app, it's rolling out handy features like Hide Payments and UPI Statement Download.
Plus, Paytm is now exploring insurance and savings tools to support small entrepreneurs across India, with Sharma promising a strong focus on compliance and good governance.