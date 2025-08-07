Mukesh Ambani takes 0 salary for 5th consecutive year
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is taking zero salary for the fifth straight year—something he started during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For FY25, his only earnings from RIL came as dividends on his shares.
Earnings of other board members
Ambani didn't take any money from his other board roles either.
Meanwhile, his children—Akash, Isha, and Anant—each got ₹2.31 crore as non-executive directors and another ₹1 crore each from the hospital trust.
Executive directors Nikhil and Hital Meswani received ₹25 crore each in total pay.
Ambani's net worth and company clarifications
Despite skipping a salary, Ambani's net worth stands at $99.8 billion (as of August 7, 2025), making him the world's 18th richest person.
The company also clarified that no whole-time director—including Ambani—gets a salary or commission from any RIL subsidiary; their pay comes only from Reliance itself.