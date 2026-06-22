ITR-3 filing goes live on Income Tax portal

Eligibility criteria

Who can use ITR-3 form?

ITR-3 is mainly for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) earning income from business or professional activities. It is generally used by taxpayers maintaining regular books of accounts and not eligible to file simpler forms like ITR-1, ITR-2 or ITR-4. The form can be used by professionals, freelancers, consultants, traders, and business owners reporting income under "Profits and Gains from Business or Profession."