ITR filing for FY 2025-26 nears, CBDT to release forms

Business tax deadlines and document checklist

Non-audit business folks have until August 31, 2026, while those needing audits get time till October 31, 2026.

Missed it? You can file belated returns by December 31, 2026, or revised ones by March 31, 2027; updates are allowed up to March 31, 2031.

To avoid last-minute stress, gather essentials like Form 16 (expected by June), interest certificates, and check that Form 26AS matches your records.

Staying organized now means less hassle later!