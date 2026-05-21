Ixigo Q4 revenue ₹308cr up 8.5%, profit ₹32cr nearly doubled
Ixigo just posted some impressive numbers for Q4 FY2026: revenue grew 8.5% to ₹308 crore, and profit almost doubled to ₹32 crore compared to last year.
Over the whole year, they saw a 25% boost in gross transaction value and a 60% jump in operating cash flow.
The largest share of their money came from train ticketing (₹124 crore), with flights (₹96 crore), and busses (₹80 crore) not far behind.
Ixigo income ₹327cr, expenses ₹289cr
Ixigo also pulled in ₹19 crore from interest and financial assets, taking total income for the quarter to ₹327 crore.
Expenses rose 9.9% to ₹289 crore, and employee benefit expenses increased to ₹48.5 crore.
Compared to MakeMyTrip (which saw profits drop), Ixigo's growth stands out.
Their shares closed at ₹163 on May 21, putting the company's value at over ₹7,100 crore.