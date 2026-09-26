J Infratech files ₹600cr IPO, possible ₹120cr pre-IPO placement
Business
J Infratech just filed for a ₹600 crore IPO, aiming to boost its business and pay down some debt.
The offering includes new shares plus some being sold by the company's promoters, and there is also talk of a pre-IPO placement worth up to ₹120 crore that could tweak the final numbers.
J Infratech IPO proceeds fund operations
The money raised will help J Infratech manage day-to-day expenses and cut loans, fueling its growth in building roads and bridges across India.
Founded in 2005 (and rebranded in 2019), the company has finished 35 projects so far and is currently working on 46 more in multiple states.