Jaguar Land Rover temporarily halts Solihull production over parts issue
Business
Jaguar Land Rover has temporarily stopped production on certain vehicle manufacturing lines at its Solihull plant in the UK because of a supplier parts issue.
This factory builds popular models like the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.
The break is expected to last less than two weeks and lines up with its planned Easter holiday shutdown.
Tata Motors says no material impact
JLR is in communication with the supplier, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited said it does not anticipate any material impact on its overall operations or financial performance.
Staff at the plant will keep coming in as usual during the downtime.
For context, this is Solihull's second recent hiccup: the first was a six-week halt after a cyberattack in September 2025.