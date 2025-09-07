Vedanta outlines payment plan for takeover of Jaiprakash Associates

Mining giant Vedanta Ltd has emerged as the highest bidder in the auction for debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAIL). The company has offered a net present value of ₹12,505 crore. The payment will be made in installments, with an initial payment of ₹4,000 crore after NCLT approval and the remaining amount spread over five to six years.

Competitive bidding Vedanta surpasses Adani Group's bid Vedanta's bid surpassed that of the Adani Group in an auction held by lenders to find potential buyers for JAIL. The latter has interests in real estate, cement, power, hotels, and roads. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) identified Vedanta as the H1 bidder for JAIL after a challenge process among five bidders: Vedanta, Adani Group, Dalmia Bharat Cement Ltd, Jindal Power Ltd, and PNC Infratech Ltd.

Financial details Payment structure and funding details The entire payout for the acquisition will be made in a staggered manner, with the first payment of around ₹4,000 crore expected post-NCLT approval. This initial phase could take about a year, while the remaining payment is likely to be completed in the following years. The entire payout will be funded by Vedanta's balance sheet and supported by JAIL's internal accruals without overdependence on Vedanta alone.