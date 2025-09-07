LinkedIn's Indian user base to surpass US in 2-3 years

India , which is the second-largest and fastest-growing market for LinkedIn , could become the top destination for the professional networking platform in two to three years. The prediction comes from Kumaresh Pattabiraman, LinkedIn's Country Manager for India. He said this growth trajectory is based on India's current momentum and user base of over 160 million people.

Global impact 'India is signpost for global future of work' Pattabiraman called India the 'signpost' for the global future of work. He said, "By solving for India, we also solve for our 1.2 billion members globally." He attributed India's growth to its digital-first young workforce's appetite for upskilling as well as the trust in community-derived insights from mentors and colleagues.

Growth trajectory Membership growth and revenue doubling Pattabiraman revealed that LinkedIn's membership in India has grown by over 50% in the last two years. He also noted that revenue has more than doubled since 2020. "Over the last two years, we grew upwards of 50%," he said while projecting that "maybe 2-3 years before we are the largest market for LinkedIn."

Market strategies LinkedIn betting big on India's unique traits Pattabiraman said LinkedIn is leveraging India's unique traits, including its young and ambitious AI-savvy workforce and the thriving ecosystem of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). He added that the platform is betting big on these opportunities. One such area is adding video as a tool for professionals to learn, share knowledge, and connect.

AI integration AI-powered tool reimagining job search experience Pattabiraman also revealed that LinkedIn is "reimagining" the job search experience with an AI-powered tool. The feature allows job seekers to find jobs that match their skills as well as purpose.