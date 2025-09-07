SpiceJet to bring back 10 grounded aircraft by April 2026

Budget airline SpiceJet has announced its plan to unground around 10 aircraft by April 2026. The move is aimed at meeting the peak season demand in the coming months. The fleet includes Boeing 737 NG and MAX, as well as Q400 aircraft. The grounded planes have been adding to SpiceJet's increasing rent and maintenance payment liabilities.

Restoration efforts Securing maintenance and overhaul slots In a bid to speed up the ungrounding process, SpiceJet has secured maintenance and overhaul slots. The airline has sent 19 engines to engine shops around the world. This includes seven engines for Boeing 737 NG, six for Boeing 737 MAX, and six for Q400 aircraft. These restoration efforts are part of SpiceJet's larger strategy to get its grounded fleet back in service as quickly as possible.

Fleet expansion Lease agreement for 10 Boeing 737 aircraft Recently, SpiceJet signed a lease agreement for 10 Boeing 737 aircraft. The deal is expected to further bolster the airline's fleet ahead of the upcoming winter schedule. The planes will be inducted under damp lease arrangements by October 2025. "SpiceJet is fully geared to meet the surge in travel demand for the upcoming winter and early summer seasons," Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer at SpiceJet, said.

Engine updates In July, SpiceJet sent 17 engines for overhaul In July, SpiceJet sent a total of 17 engines for overhaul. The first two overhauled engines were received from global MRO provider StandardAero in July. These included a CFM LEAP-1B engine that powers the Boeing 737 MAX and one Q400 engine. As of June 30, 2025, SpiceJet's fleet comprised 56 aircraft, with 21 operational on the ground.