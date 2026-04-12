Japan approves nearly $4B to fund Rapidus's FY2027 2nm production
Business
Japan just approved nearly $4 billion in fresh funding for Rapidus, the country's chipmaker.
The goal? To kickstart mass production of cutting-edge 2-nanometer chips in fiscal year 2027 and help Japan build its own advanced tech and keep supply chains strong.
Support for Rapidus tops $14B
With this new round, total government support for Rapidus now tops $14 billion.
Private companies have also chipped in, showing there's real teamwork behind Japan's tech push.
Big names like Fujitsu and IBM Japan are pitching in on design projects too, so it's not just about funding but collaboration to keep Japanese innovation moving forward.