Japan cancels chief negotiator's US visit over tariff relief delay

Japan 's chief trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, has canceled his planned visit to the United States . The cancellation comes as a setback in finalizing a $550 billion investment package from Tokyo in exchange for tariff relief. Akazawa was supposed to finalize the terms of this package during his Washington trip.

Agreement specifics Deal specifics still unclear In July, Washington and Tokyo had agreed to a reduced 15% tariff on Japanese imports. This was in return for the US-bound investment package through government-backed loans and guarantees. However, the specifics of this deal are still unclear. While Donald Trump has touted the package as "our money to invest," Japanese officials have stressed that investments will be decided based on their benefits to Japan.

Tariff concerns Japanese officials demand amended presidential executive order first Japanese officials have repeatedly said they want an amended presidential executive order first to remove overlapping tariffs on Japanese goods. This is before releasing a joint document on the investment details. The US has agreed to revise the July 31 presidential order, ensuring that the 15% levy agreed last month on Japanese imports isn't stacked on goods already subject to higher tariffs, like beef.