Varun Beverages's stock dips 2% on lower revenue
Varun Beverages's stock slipped by 2% to ₹498.25 in Thursday's session.
The company's revenue for the June 2025 quarter fell about 2.5% from the previous year to ₹7,017 crore.
The stock is part of the Nifty Next 50 index.
Net profit up by 5%
Even with lower revenue, Varun Beverages managed a 5% net profit boost this quarter, reaching ₹1,326 crore.
Still, earnings per share dropped sharply—from ₹9.64 last year to just ₹3.89 now.
On the bright side, in all of 2024 the company posted strong growth: annual revenue jumped nearly 25%, and net profit was up by a similar margin—showing it's still financially solid despite some recent bumps.