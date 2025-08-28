Varun Beverages's stock dips 2% on lower revenue

Net profit up by 5%

Even with lower revenue, Varun Beverages managed a 5% net profit boost this quarter, reaching ₹1,326 crore.

Still, earnings per share dropped sharply—from ₹9.64 last year to just ₹3.89 now.

On the bright side, in all of 2024 the company posted strong growth: annual revenue jumped nearly 25%, and net profit was up by a similar margin—showing it's still financially solid despite some recent bumps.