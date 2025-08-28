Next Article
Credit card spending in India hits all-time high
Credit card spending in India just hit an all-time high of ₹1.93 lakh crore in July 2025, jumping 6% from June and up 12% compared to last year.
More people are swiping and tapping for everyday buys, both at stores and online, according to the latest RBI data.
Other notable trends
POS (in-store) transactions grew by 4.3%, while other card transactions rose by 6.7%.
Over 4 lakh new credit cards were issued this month alone, pushing the total past 11 crore.
Interestingly, while domestic card use is booming, international credit card spending dropped over 9%, and international debit card spending saw a modest increase.
UPI payments touched ₹25 lakh crore in July 2024—even as payment fraud cases spiked sharply last month.