Digital KYC: How to update your details online
India's Know Your Customer (KYC) process just got a major upgrade: it's now primarily digital for most retail customers, with some exceptions.
Thanks to new RBI and SEBI rules, updating your details is easier than ever.
With Aadhaar-based e-KYC and Video KYC, signing up for bank accounts or loans is much faster, and the Central KYC Registry means you don't have to keep submitting the same documents everywhere.
Digital KYC in numbers
Digital KYC is taking off in a big way—January 2025 alone saw over 430 million Aadhaar e-KYC transactions, with daily averages around 90 million.
Face authentication is also catching on fast, with nearly 120 million uses last month.
Now, about 70-75% of new retail customers are signing up online, making banking way more accessible for everyone.