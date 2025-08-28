Digital KYC: How to update your details online Business Aug 28, 2025

India's Know Your Customer (KYC) process just got a major upgrade: it's now primarily digital for most retail customers, with some exceptions.

Thanks to new RBI and SEBI rules, updating your details is easier than ever.

With Aadhaar-based e-KYC and Video KYC, signing up for bank accounts or loans is much faster, and the Central KYC Registry means you don't have to keep submitting the same documents everywhere.