Adani Energy Solutions bounces back to profit, stock falls 2%
Adani Energy Solutions's stock slipped 2% on Thursday, closing at ₹772.85—even though the company posted solid results for the quarter ending June 2025.
Revenue jumped to ₹6,819 crore and net profit hit ₹539 crore, bouncing back from last year's loss.
Still, investors seem a bit wary for now.
Annual revenue and net profit
Looking at the bigger picture, annual revenue for FY25 climbed to ₹23,767 crore but net profit dropped to ₹922 crore from last year's ₹1,196 crore, suggesting some cost pressures behind the scenes.
Meanwhile, Adani just launched two new subsidiaries this week, potentially to broaden its reach in the energy sector and keep its growth story going.