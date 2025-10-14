Japan to accept UPI payments at retail stores soon
Big news for Indian travelers: soon, you'll be able to pay at Japanese shops using UPI, thanks to a fresh partnership between Japan's NTT DATA and India's NPCI International.
No more worrying about carrying loads of cash or figuring out foreign payment apps—just scan and pay like you do back home.
Why this matters for Indian travelers
Japan is seeing more Indian tourists every year, and this move is all about making life easier for them.
Using UPI means safer, quicker payments with a method you already trust.
It's also a step toward making global travel smoother for Indian tourists who want familiar tech at their fingertips.
What's next in the pipeline?
NTT DATA and NPCI International are now working on the tech side so UPI works smoothly in Japan.
More details are coming soon, but if you're planning a trip, expect an easier time paying for ramen or souvenirs with your favorite app.