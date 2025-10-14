Roche seeks halt to Natco's SMA drug sales

Case spotlights bigger debate in India

The High Court said Roche's patent wasn't new enough, clearing the way for Natco to launch its generic at ₹15,900 per bottle—way cheaper than Roche's ₹6 lakh price.

The case spotlights a bigger debate in India: should medicine patents outweigh public health needs when life-changing drugs are priced out of reach?

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments this week.