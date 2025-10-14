Next Article
Roche seeks halt to Natco's SMA drug sales
Business
Roche, the Swiss drugmaker, has asked India's Supreme Court to halt sales of Natco Pharma's affordable version of Risdiplam, a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
This follows an October 9, 2025, Delhi High Court decision siding with Natco and putting patient access ahead of Roche's patent, which runs until 2035.
Case spotlights bigger debate in India
The High Court said Roche's patent wasn't new enough, clearing the way for Natco to launch its generic at ₹15,900 per bottle—way cheaper than Roche's ₹6 lakh price.
The case spotlights a bigger debate in India: should medicine patents outweigh public health needs when life-changing drugs are priced out of reach?
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments this week.