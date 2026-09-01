Japan's 10-year yield tops 3% amid inflation and debt concerns
Business
Japan's 10-year government bond yield just crossed 3% for the first time in 30 years (since September 1996).
That's a big deal, since it hints at the end of Japan's super-low interest rates era.
The spike is mostly thanks to rising inflation, worries about government debt, and talk that the Bank of Japan might tighten its policies.
Japan's short-term yields hit multi-year highs
Yields on shorter-term bonds are also hitting highs not seen in years, as the central bank steps back from supporting them.
Inflation concerns are rising because of higher energy prices and tensions in the Middle East, while a weaker yen makes imports pricier.
All this adds pressure on Japan's economy and leaves investors feeling cautious, especially with public debt now over 200% of GDP.