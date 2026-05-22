Japan's core inflation 1.4% hits 4 year low, testing BOJ

Businesses still passing costs, BOJ cautious

This slowdown is mainly because prices for processed food and durable goods aren't rising as fast, plus there's been a big drop in private high school fees.

Energy costs have also cooled off a bit.

Even with these changes, businesses are still passing higher labor and material costs onto shoppers, so BOJ officials are staying cautious.

Meanwhile, Sanae Takaichi wants to bring back energy subsidies to help keep prices steady, but with the weak yen making imports pricier, it's anyone's guess when the BOJ will finally hike rates.