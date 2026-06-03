Japan's government launches ¥3.1 trillion extra budget to aid households
Japan's government just rolled out a ¥3.1 trillion ($19.4 billion) extra budget to help people deal with rising prices, especially for essentials like gasoline, thanks to global instability.
Led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the plan includes a big reserve fund to keep costs down and balances new debt by canceling some debt authorized under last fiscal year's budget, so the overall market impact stays steady.
Parliament expected to approve budget Friday
The budget heads to parliament today and should get approved by Friday.
This move comes as inflation pushes borrowing costs (like 10-year bond yields) to their highest in 30 years.
The package also refills funds for household energy subsidies, showing just how much Japan relies on imported oil, and why global events can really hit home for everyday expenses.