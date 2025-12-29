Japan's Nikkei dips, but Topix edges up as investors juggle tech and tax moves
Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.44% to 50,526.92 on Monday, while the Topix managed a tiny gain of 0.1%.
The drop in the Nikkei was mainly tied to weaker Japanese tech stocks in the US and some big names trading ex-dividend.
Why does this matter?
If you're following markets or thinking about investing, here's what's up:
chipmakers took a hit, but banks actually gained after talk of more interest rate hikes from Japan's central bank.
Meanwhile, value shares are getting attention as investors gear up for January's NISA buying—thanks to tax perks on high-dividend stocks.
What else is moving?
Big companies like Japan Tobacco and Bridgestone dipped because of ex-dividend trading.
On the flip side, investors are eyeing value stocks ahead of NISA season, hoping for better returns without extra taxes.