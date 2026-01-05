Japan's Nikkei index hits 2-month high as tech and defense stocks rally
Japan's Nikkei index just hit its highest point in more than two months, closing up nearly 3% on Monday at 51,832.8—the biggest single-day jump since October 20.
The broader Topix index also climbed by 2.01% to a record close of 3,477.52.
This boost comes even as global tensions rise after US military action in Venezuela.
What's driving the surge?
Chip-related stocks led the charge, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron both soaring over 7%.
Tech giant SoftBank also gained almost 5%, while defense companies like IHI and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries jumped around 9% each—likely fueled by worries over international conflicts.
Even with some market ups and downs, sectors like nonferrous metals stood out with a strong performance, showing investors are still betting on Japan's economic resilience.