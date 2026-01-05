Japan's Nikkei index hits 2-month high as tech and defense stocks rally Business Jan 05, 2026

Japan's Nikkei index just hit its highest point in more than two months, closing up nearly 3% on Monday at 51,832.8—the biggest single-day jump since October 20.

The broader Topix index also climbed by 2.01% to a record close of 3,477.52.

This boost comes even as global tensions rise after US military action in Venezuela.