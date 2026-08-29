JCM staff side seeks ₹21,000 festival bonus for central staff

The JCM points out that wage rules have changed: a recent government notice said bonuses should be based on either ₹7,000 or the new minimum wage, whichever is higher.

Since the minimum wage was bumped up to ₹21,000 per month, they feel it's only fair that bonuses follow suit.

As JCM Staff Side Secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra put it, this change would mean a more meaningful festival payout for employees if approved before Dussehra.