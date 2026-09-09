Jefferies rates Vodafone Idea 'Buy' with ₹20 target, 29% upside

Jefferies expects VIL's revenue to grow about 11% each year from FY26 to FY29.

If tariffs go up by just 10%, equity value could shoot up by 34%.

Still, there are challenges: VIL might see annual cash outflows over ₹40,000 crore between FY29 and FY34 and will need to raise around ₹16,000 crore by FY30.

Even so, Jefferies remains upbeat that with some government support and smart moves, VIL could turn things around for good.