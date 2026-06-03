Jensen Huang backs Meta's $125-$145 billion 2026 capital plan
Business
Meta is planning $125 billion to $145 billion in capital expenditure in 2026, and while some investors are nervous, NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang is backing the move.
He thinks Meta's AI upgrades are already making a difference, helping the company make smarter ads and setting it up for long-term wins.
Meta's AI boosts Q1 revenue 33%
Huang points out that people are missing how much AI is boosting Meta's core business.
Thanks to new AI tools, Meta reported revenue of $56.3 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 33% year on year, with more ads shown and higher prices.
Platforms like Advantage+ have hit a $60 billion yearly run rate, and with over 3.5 billion daily users fueling these advances, Meta's bet on AI seems to be paying off.