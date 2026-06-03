Jensen Huang backs Meta's $125-$145 billion 2026 capital plan

Meta's AI boosts Q1 revenue 33%

Huang points out that people are missing how much AI is boosting Meta's core business.

Thanks to new AI tools, Meta reported revenue of $56.3 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 33% year on year, with more ads shown and higher prices.

Platforms like Advantage+ have hit a $60 billion yearly run rate, and with over 3.5 billion daily users fueling these advances, Meta's bet on AI seems to be paying off.