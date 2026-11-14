Jensen Huang resigns as NVIDIA CEO, Colette Kress interim CEO
Big news at NVIDIA: co-founder Jensen Huang has resigned as CEO, and the company is now looking for someone new to take the lead.
For now, CFO Colette Kress is stepping in as interim CEO. The board is weighing both internal talent and outside names like Arm CEO Rene Haas to guide NVIDIA through this shift.
Huang's exit amid falling stock prices
Huang helped build NVIDIA from scratch back in 1993 and led it to a massive multitrillion-dollar valuation.
His exit comes during a rough patch with falling stock prices, which have made investors uneasy.
Now, the board's main focus is finding a leader who can handle tough global challenges and help win back market confidence as NVIDIA enters its next chapter.